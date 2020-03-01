Putin informs Macron of efforts against terrorists in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call about the efforts taken in the war on terror in northwestern Syria, and the two presidents discussed the recent escalation in Syria’s Idlib, the Kremlin said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At France’s request, there was a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. [They] continued exchanging views about Syria, primarily with regard to a sharp escalation in the Idlib zone. Vladimir Putin informed the French president about the measures taken to battle terrorists in northwestern Syria," the statement says.

In addition, the two presidents touched upon the humanitarian situation in Idlib.

"Russia’s president pointed out that all the pressing issues of the Syria settlement are to be discussed in detail at the Russian-Turkish summit meeting in Moscow, scheduled for coming days," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian and Turkish presidents might hold talks in Moscow on either March 5 or 6. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed the timeframe adding that preparations for the summit meeting were underway, but said nothing about the venue.