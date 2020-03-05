No new coronavirus infection cases registered in Russia in 24 hours

No new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia in the last 24 hours, Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"By now, no new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been registered on Russian territory. […] During the entire monitoring period, 1314 patients with respiratory disease symptoms, who came from China, have been registered, [...] 938 people have recovered", the report says.

A total of six cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia: two in Chinese nationals, three in Russian nationals evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and one - in Russian national who came from Italy.