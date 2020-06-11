Light plane crashes in Russia’s Ryazan Region
A light plane has crashed near the settlement of Avdotyinka in Russia’s Ryazan Region, the pilot has been killed, the regional emergency ministry directorate’s press service informed TASS on Thursday, Trend reports.
"A plane has crashed near the settlement of Avdotyinka, reportedly a Bekas plane, there has been no spillage of fuel, the pilot has been killed," the source informed.
The press service noted that emergency services are currently on site. There has been no fire on the ground. "It [the plane] crashed rather far from residential buildings," the source stated.
The Bekas X-32 is a lightweight multipurpose plane that seats two people. It was developed by the Ukrainian company Lilienthal, produced since 1993.
