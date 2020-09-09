Home World Russia Russia reports over 5,200 new coronavirus cases Russia 9 September 2020 12:14 (UTC+04:00) Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,218 in the past day and the total case tally reached 1,041,007, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS. According to its data, the average daily growth in the past 25 days did not exceed 0.5%. Tags: coronavirus COVID-19 Russia Follow Trend on Telegram. 