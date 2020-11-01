Moscow's coronavirus death toll exceeds 6,800
The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 52 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Fifty-two patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.
The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 6,820 in Moscow. As of October 31, more than 421,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Moscow so far and over 311,000 patients have recovered from the disease.
According to the latest statistics, about 44.6 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.19 million deaths have been reported.
