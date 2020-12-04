Moscow reports 77 coronavirus deaths in the past day
As many as 77 coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Seventy-seven patients with confirmed pneumonia and testing positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow," it said. Overall, 9,203 people have died from coronavirus in Moscow.
Moscow is the hardest hit by coronavirus among the Russian regions. Overall, the capital city records 625,189 COVID-19 cases, including 7,750 in the past day. As many as 471,833 patients have recovered.
