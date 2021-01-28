Russia resumes flights to Greece, Singapore from February 8

Moscow resumes flights to Greece and Singapore from February 8, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center reports. Flights from Moscow to Athens will be operated twice a week, while flights to Singapore - three times a week, it said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Following discussion and given the epidemiological situation in certain countries, the crisis center has decided to resume international flights on a reciprocal basis with Greece (Moscow-Athens, two flights a week) and Singapore (Moscow-Singapore, three flights a week) from February 8, 2021," the report said.