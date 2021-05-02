VimpelCom President Rashid Ismailov may join MMK group board of directors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

The board of directors of the MMK group (Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works) has included the president of Rostelecom Mikhail Oseevsky, as well as the president of VimpelCom (Beeline brand) Rashid Ismailov in the list of candidates for the new board, Trend reports citing TASS.

The new composition of the MMK board of directors may also include deputy general director of the Sollers automobile company Olga Naumova.

Three current members of the council - first vice president of Rosselkhozbank Kirill Levin, former Minister of Telecommunications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov and deputy general director of OJSC POLYMETAL MC Polymetal Zumrud Rustamova were not included in the list of candidates.

The other candidates are already members of the Board of Directors: the majority owner of MMK Viktor Rashnikov, MMK Director for Economics Andrey Eremin, member of the Strategic Planning Committee on the MMK Board of Directors Olga Rashnikova, CEO of the company Pavel Shilyaev, member of the Strategic Planning Committee, Deputy CEO of MMK for Sales Sergey Ushakov, as well as the strategic director of the cluster of rapidly developing European markets Hay Group Valery Martsinovich and the director of the department at Baring Vostok Ralph Tavakolian Morgan.

Oseevsky, Ismailov, Naumova, Martsinovich and Morgan may be approved as independent directors.

The company's annual shareholders meeting, which will consider the recommendation of the board of directors, will take place on May 28.

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works is one of the world's largest steel producers and holds a leading position among Russian ferrous metallurgy enterprises. The main shareholder of MMK is Viktor Rashnikov, chairman of the board of directors, with 81.26 percent share.