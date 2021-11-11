Russia records another 40,759 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 40,759 to 8,952,472 in the past 24 hours, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.46%.

In particular, 2,617 coronavirus cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,791 in the Samara region (the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic), 819 in Crimea, 783 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 777 in the Voronezh region.

According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,013,464 active coronavirus cases in Russia.