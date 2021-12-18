Russia reports less than 30,000 daily coronavirus cases for one week

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 27,434 per day to 10,186,823, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Thus, seven days in a row Russia reported less than 30,000 cases.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.27%.

In particular, 2,283 new cases were detected in Moscow per day, in St. Petersburg - 1,997, in the Moscow region - 1,683, in the Krasnodar region - 749, in Krasnoyarsk - 655, in Perm - 642.

The number of so-called active cases, that is, patients who are being treated at the moment, dropped to 938,377, follows from the message from the headquarters.

The number of recovered patients after coronavirus infection in Russia increased by 38,041 per day to 8,952,266. The share of discharged patients, according to the headquarters, increased to 87.9% of the total number of cases.

In particular, 2,936 people recovered per day in Moscow, in the Moscow region - 2,664, in St. Petersburg - 2,348, in the Nizhny Novgorod region - 988, in the Omsk region - 984, in the Voronezh region - 961.