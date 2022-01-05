Intense work to restore Iranian nuclear deal under way in Vienna — Russian envoy

Intensive informal consultations are under way in Vienna within the framework of talks to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the talks, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The eighth round of Vienna talks continues. Intensive informal consultations in various formats are under way. The work to lift [US] sanctions [on Iran], on nuclear issues and sequence of steps to restore JCPOA continues," he said.

When asked whether any progress has been made, the head of the Russian delegation replied that it is already visible. "The main stumbling blocks are becoming clearer," he added.