Russian stocks open higher on Wednesday

Russian stocks grew at the beginning of the morning session on Wednesday as the MOEX Index opened higher. As of 07:00 am Moscow time the ruble-denominated index was up by 3.06% at 3,359.26 points, and by 2.61% at 3,343.92 points as of 07:22 am, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March delivery was down by 0.25% at $87.98 per barrel on London’s ICE, while the price of WTI crude oil futures was down by 0.42% trading at $85.24 per barrel.