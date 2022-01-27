Russia records another 88,816 coronavirus cases — crisis center

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 88,816 to 11,404,617 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.78%.

Russia recorded 12,807 coronavirus hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, a 4.8% rise from the day before. A total of 12,226 coronavirus hospitalizations were reported in Russia on Wednesday. The number of hospitalizations grew in 44 regions of the country and declined in 39 regions, according to data from the crisis center.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 665 to 328,770 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

As many as 657 fatalities were confirmed on Wednesday.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.88% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 29,754 to 10,129,691 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 88.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

The number of active coronavirus cases has grown to 946,156.