Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to be held on March 3 - Russia's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine will be held on March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian and foreign media, Trend reports citing TASS.

The minister is confident that a solution to the situation in Ukraine will be found.

"Of course, a solution will be found, I have no doubt. The conditions, which are minimal for us, are well known. They are also discussed in negotiations with Ukraine, as it has been in Belarusian Gomel and how it should be held today," said the minister.