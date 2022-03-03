Several foreign companies leave Russia under immense pressure - Russia's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The countries, banning their companies from working in Russia, have done it under great pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian and foreign media on the current international agenda, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"I assure you, the countries, prohibiting their companies from operating in Russia, did so under enormous pressure. Now they say they must suffer just to 'teach Russia a lesson'," he said.