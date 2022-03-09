Fitch downgrades Russia's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating, says agency

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'B', the international rating agency reported on its website, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The 'C' rating reflects Fitch's view that a sovereign default is imminent," the agency said.

"This rating action follows our downgrade of the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'B'/Rating Watch Negative on 2 March, and developments since then have, in our view, further undermined Russia's willingness to service government debt," the agency added.

Fitch notes that "further ratcheting up of sanctions, and proposals that could limit trade in energy, increase the probability of a policy response by Russia that includes at least selective non-payment of its sovereign debt obligations."

"To a lesser extent, the risk of imposition of technical barriers to servicing debt, including through the direct blocking of transfer of funds, or through clearing and settlement systems, have also risen somewhat since our last review," according to the press release.