Gazprom lowered gas production by 4.8% YTD

According to preliminary data, the Russian gas holding Gazprom reduced natural gas production by 4.8% year-on-year to 211.4 bln cubic meters year-to-date, the company said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Gas exports to non-CIS countries dropped by 27.6% (by 23.2 bln cubic meters) in January - May 2022 to 61 bln cubic meters.

The average daily export of Gazprom in May fell by 9% in monthly terms to 351.6 mln cubic meters, according to company’s data. Gazprom at the same time is supplying gas according to confirmed nominations.

Europe needs to inject more than 42 bln cubic meters of gas to its underground storages in order to reach the 90% filling level, Gazprom said, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe data.