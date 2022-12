BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Ruben Vardanyan's [fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin] application for renunciation of citizenship of the Russian Federation, Trend reports citing TASS.

"To grant the application for renunciation of citizenship of the Russian Federation of the following persons: Ruben Karlenovich Vardanyan, born on May 25, 1968, in Armenia..." says the text of the presidential decree.