Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 6,595

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,595 over the past day while the death toll climbed by 52 people, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

That’s down from 6,986 infection cases and 54 deaths a day earlier.

The total number of cases since the pandemic started has expanded to 21,764,292 while the total death toll has reached 393,383.

COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,176 over the past day, down from 8,004 a day earlier, and reaching 21,163,398.

As many as 624 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 43.7% fewer than 1,108 in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 60 regions, while in 16 other regions the figure increased and it remained unchanged in nine regions.