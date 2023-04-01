Russia records 9,946 new daily coronavirus cases, 36 deaths

Russia recorded 9,946 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The country’s total cases have reached 22,646,535.

As many as 1,164 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 1,308 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 50 regions of the country and rose in 25 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,302 to 3,478,915 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,067 to 1,918,683.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 12,284 to 22,007,788 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 1,361 to 3,284,330 in Moscow and by 1,207 to 1,869,991 in St. Petersburg.

Russia recorded 36 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 397,281. Moscow’s death toll increased by eight to 48,465 and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 fatalities rose by six to 37,401.