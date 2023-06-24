Russia reports on movement of military equipment on federal road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The government of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation reported that a convoy of military equipment is moving along the M-4 "Don" federal highway, the regional government announced in its Telegram channel, Trend reports.

Residents of the Voronezh region are asked to temporarily avoid using this road and individual vehicles.

"A convoy of military equipment is moving along the federal highway M-4 "Don". We ask all residents of the Voronezh region to temporarily not use the federal highway M-4 "Don" and individual vehicles," noted in the regional government.