Latvia not to issue visas for citizens of Russia - President Rinkevics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Latvia won't issue humanitarian or other types of visas to Russian citizens due to current events in Russia, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Rinkevics, besides, Latvia won't change the border crossing restrictions imposed on September 19, 2022, for Russian citizens.

"Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania are closely coordinating joint protection of borders with Russia and Belarus," he added.

On June 23, 2023, the Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against the founder of Wagner Private Military Company Yevgeny Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion.

Russia introduced an anti-terrorist operation regime in several regions, including Moscow and Voronezh.