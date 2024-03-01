Bulgaria puts oil imports from Russia on hold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Bulgaria has suspended imports of Russian oil for further processing at Lukoil refinery in the country from March 1, 2024, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was adopted by the Parliament of Bulgaria back in December 2023.

Thus, in December 2023, the Bulgarian Parliament unanimously approved laws restricting the export of gasoline derived from Russian oil beginning January 1, 2024. Furthermore, the law stipulated that the processing of Russian-origin oil at the Lukoil refinery in the southern port city of Burgas would end on March 1, 2024.



Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov commented on the suspension of Russian oil supplies, stating that this could lead to an increase in fuel prices in Bulgaria because oil must now be supplied from more distant sources.



At the same time, he believes it is critical to maintain the Lukoil refinery operational to avoid a dramatic price increase.

