BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The current President of Russia Vladimir Putin is leading in the presidential election, gaining 87.15% of the votes after processing 80% of the protocols, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation says, Trend reports.

In second place is the candidate from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov, who received 4.22% of the votes, followed by the representative of the New People party Vladislav Davankov with a result of 4.04%. In fourth place is the LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky with 3.16% of the votes.

Thus, Putin is guaranteed to win the elections, and the second round will not take place. To win in the first round, a candidate must receive more than half the votes of the voters who took part in the voting.