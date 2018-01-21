Erdogan: Afrin operation to complete in very short time

21 January 2018 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday afternoon said the ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin will be completed "in very short time", Anadolu reported.

Addressing a massive crowd in western city of Bursa before ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Women Branch congress, Erdogan said "hopefully, we will complete this operation in a very short time."

The operation -- aimed at eliminating PYD/PKK and Daesh elements from Syria's Afrin -- was launched at 5 p.m. (GMT1400) on Saturday. It was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity.

