Erdogan: Afrin operation to complete in very short time

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday afternoon said the ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin will be completed "in very short time", Anadolu reported.

Addressing a massive crowd in western city of Bursa before ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Women Branch congress, Erdogan said "hopefully, we will complete this operation in a very short time."

The operation -- aimed at eliminating PYD/PKK and Daesh elements from Syria's Afrin -- was launched at 5 p.m. (GMT1400) on Saturday. It was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity.

