Operation Olive Branch designed to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Operation Olive Branch is designed to ensure the territorial integrity of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Jan. 22.

He said that the dismemberment of Syria is not in the interests of Turkey, Iraq, and also Iran.

“Turkey doesn’t need Syrian territory, but Ankara must ensure security in the north of Syria,” Erdogan said.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in the Syrian city of Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

