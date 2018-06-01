Yerevan’s statements on repairing relations don’t inspire confidence: Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Yerevan’s statements about its readiness to repair relations with Ankara don’t inspire confidence, a source in the Turkish government told Trend.

Despite the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the repair of relations with Ankara, Armenia hasn’t made a single step in this direction, according to the source.

“As you know, Armenia has claims to the Turkish lands, accuses Turkey of committing the so-called Armenian genocide, which isn’t confirmed by historical facts,” the source said.

The source also noted that if Armenia really wants to repair relations with Turkey, first of all Yerevan must give up all claims against Ankara.

“Armenia must also respect international law and unconditionally withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani lands,” the source added.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated Armenia's readiness to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions.

On March 1, 2018, the then Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan announced about the annulment of the protocols on the repair of the Armenia-Turkey relations.

The protocols on the repair of relations between the two countries were signed by Turkish and Armenian foreign ministers on October 10, 2009, but they were not ratified.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the predecessor of Turkey - the Ottoman Empire - committed the so-called genocide against Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

