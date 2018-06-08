Turkey can strike three Iraqi regions

8 June 2018 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Ankara can strike at the Iraqi regions of Kandil, Sinjar and Mahmur, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.

"If the Iraqi authorities can not cope with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkey will not ask anyone’s permission and will strike at the Iraqi regions of Kandil, Sinjar and Mahmur," Erdogan said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, lasts more than 25 years, and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
State of emergency in Turkey can be cancelled after election on 24 June
Turkey 09:14
Erdogan confirms Turkey’s intention to send astronaut into space
Turkey 7 June 11:08
Nazarbayev: TANAP to contribute to Turkey's transit potential
Kazakhstan 4 June 15:22
Erdogan is hope of Muslim countries: FM
Turkey 4 June 11:49
Erdogan: Only one problem facing Turkey
Turkey 4 June 10:48
Turkey to strengthen relations with Russia: Erdogan
Turkey 2 June 11:15
Turkish president names head of domestic car production company
Economy news 2 June 09:59
Turkey to join European countries that have banned Uber
Turkey 2 June 04:05
General Staff of Turkey announces elimination of 31 PKK terrorists
Turkey 1 June 17:02
Turkish, Georgian presidents mull importance of TANAP
Oil&Gas 1 June 16:59
Power in Turkey can not be transferred to other political forces: Erdogan
Turkey 1 June 12:42
Share of domestic production in defense industry in Turkey exceeds 60%: Erdogan
Turkey 1 June 10:00
Turkey’s president meets with Russian president's special envoy on Syria
Turkey 31 May 19:24
Main events in Turkey in May 2018
Commentary 31 May 17:26
Turkish ministry talks construction progress at third airport in Istanbul
Economy news 31 May 15:02
Turkey to establish its first vaccine factory
Turkey 30 May 13:41
Erdogan: Istanbul Canal - strategic project
Turkey 29 May 17:20
Turkish president: TANAP completion - very important event
Oil&Gas 29 May 16:18