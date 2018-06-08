State of emergency in Turkey can be cancelled after election on 24 June

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The state of emergency in Turkey can be canceled after the election on June 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.

"After the election, may be we will talk about whether to cancel the state of emergency," said Erdogan.

The state of emergency in Turkey, which was introduced after the military coup attempt in 2016, was extended several times.

On the night of July 16, 2016 in Turkey, a group of rebels attempted a military coup. The main fighting took place in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured, and finally the rebellion was suppressed.

