Turkish Deputy PM doesn't rule out new military operations in Iraq

11 June 2018 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish armed forces can at any time start operations in the north of Iraq, where the terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party are based, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Bekir Bozdag said, Turkish media reported June 11.

He noted that the start of new military operations in northern Iraq, particularly in the Kandil area, is a matter of time.

Earlier, it was reported that in the framework of the operation against the PKK in northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

Also earlier, the Spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Mahir Unal said the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that military operations against the PKK militants in northern Iraq can be started at any moment.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted for more than 25 years claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

