Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM

21 June 2018 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Russia is our neighbor, not the US, and Ankara is obliged to improve relations with its historical neighbor, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, commenting on Turkish-Russian relations, the Turkish media reported on June 21.

Turkey and Russia are important strategic, political and economic partners, Yildirim said.

"Ankara and Moscow are working in Syria to resolve the crisis. The US has no right to demand that Turkey breaks off relations with Russia," Yildirim said.

Commenting on the relations between Turkey and the US, Yildirim said that it is no secret that there are a number of problems between the United States and Turkey, one of which is the support by the United States for the leader of the terrorist organization "FETO" Fethullah Gulen.

