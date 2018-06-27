Turkish Nationalist Movement Party urges to extend state of emergency in country

27 June 2018 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has urged to extend the state of emergency in the country, Turkish media reported June 27.

The MHP explains this by the fact that there is still danger in Turkey related to the Gulen movement, as well as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to consider lifting the state of emergency in case of his victory in the upcoming early presidential election.

The state of emergency was introduced in Turkey after the military coup attempt in 2016. On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country.

The death toll as a result of the coup attempt stood at over 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

In January 2018, the emergency state in Turkey was extended for the sixth time.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmen-Turkish trusting relations to grow stronger - Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Turkmenistan 10:16
Iraqi PM urges PKK to lay down arms
Turkey 10:01
Turkey detains German citizen for propaganda of terrorism
Turkey 09:33
Turkish jets eliminates 8 PKK militants
Turkey 00:36
Putin, Erdogan mull joint energy projects
Russia 25 June 18:32
Turkey to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan - presidential administration
Turkey 25 June 16:18
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 25 June 15:11
CIS states eye to expand integrated foreign exchange market through third countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 June 14:54
Turkey votes for development
Commentary 25 June 14:48
Turkey sees increase in number of registered Azerbaijani companies
Economy news 25 June 13:54
Apricot exports for Uzbekistan down more than twofold
Economy news 25 June 12:58
Turkey eliminates 24 PKK terrorists
Turkey 25 June 12:53
Putin congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Russia 25 June 12:35
Turkey teaches democracy the whole world - Erdogan
Turkey 25 June 00:33
Erdogan gains 54.58% after counting 78.11% of ballots
Turkey 24 June 22:26
Erdogan leads presidential election in Turkey
Turkey 24 June 20:29
Elections in Turkey ended
Turkey 24 June 18:15
High turnout in elections is indicator of democratic level in Turkey - President of Turkey
Turkey 24 June 16:15