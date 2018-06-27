Turkish Nationalist Movement Party urges to extend state of emergency in country

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has urged to extend the state of emergency in the country, Turkish media reported June 27.

The MHP explains this by the fact that there is still danger in Turkey related to the Gulen movement, as well as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to consider lifting the state of emergency in case of his victory in the upcoming early presidential election.

The state of emergency was introduced in Turkey after the military coup attempt in 2016. On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country.

The death toll as a result of the coup attempt stood at over 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

In January 2018, the emergency state in Turkey was extended for the sixth time.

