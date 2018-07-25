Turkey working on development of new system of military service

25 July 2018 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey is working on the development of a new system of military service. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.

Erdogan noted that, the new system of military service will strengthen the power of the Turkish army.

"The Turks are militant people, and the army is one of the main attributes of our people," Erdogan said.

Commenting on the deviation from military service on a paid basis, Erdogan said that the full abolition of military service on a paid basis is out of the question.

As previously reported, it is expected that Turkish citizens born before December 31, 1993, will be able to refuse military service by paying 20,000 liras. However, the citizens will have to serve 21 days.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the issue of refusal on a paid basis to pass military service will be put on the agenda after the election.

