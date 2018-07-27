US to achieve nothing by threatening Turkey - presidential administration

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The U.S. will not achieve anything by threatening Turkey, the administration of the President of Turkey told Trend July 27, when commenting on the appeal of the US President to apply sanctions against Ankara in connection with the detention of an American priest Andrew Brunson.

The administration noted that, Turkey is a democratic country and demands from the United States to respect its laws.

"The United States has not yet taken steps to extradite the leader of the terrorist organization "FETO" Fethullah Gulen", the administration of the President of Turkey said.

The US President Donald Trump promised the day before to impose "big sanctions" against Turkey for the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is accused of aiding the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

"The US will impose great sanctions on Turkey for the long-term detention of pastor Andrew Brunson, a wonderful Christian, a family man and a great person. He's suffering. This innocent believer must be released immediately!" - Trump wrote on Twitter.

Vice-President Mike Pence stated the possibility of imposition of sanctions previously.

The court in the Turkish province of Izmir decided July 25 to transfer under house arrest American pastor Andrew Brunson, whom Ankara suspects aiding the coup attempt in 2016. Branson has also been prohibited to leave the territory of Turkey by the court decision dated July 25. The same court rejected a week ago the motion for release of the pastor's defense. The next hearing on Brunson’s case has been scheduled for October 12.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news