US to achieve nothing by threatening Turkey - presidential administration

27 July 2018 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The U.S. will not achieve anything by threatening Turkey, the administration of the President of Turkey told Trend July 27, when commenting on the appeal of the US President to apply sanctions against Ankara in connection with the detention of an American priest Andrew Brunson.

The administration noted that, Turkey is a democratic country and demands from the United States to respect its laws.

"The United States has not yet taken steps to extradite the leader of the terrorist organization "FETO" Fethullah Gulen", the administration of the President of Turkey said.

The US President Donald Trump promised the day before to impose "big sanctions" against Turkey for the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is accused of aiding the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

"The US will impose great sanctions on Turkey for the long-term detention of pastor Andrew Brunson, a wonderful Christian, a family man and a great person. He's suffering. This innocent believer must be released immediately!" - Trump wrote on Twitter.

Vice-President Mike Pence stated the possibility of imposition of sanctions previously.

The court in the Turkish province of Izmir decided July 25 to transfer under house arrest American pastor Andrew Brunson, whom Ankara suspects aiding the coup attempt in 2016. Branson has also been prohibited to leave the territory of Turkey by the court decision dated July 25. The same court rejected a week ago the motion for release of the pastor's defense. The next hearing on Brunson’s case has been scheduled for October 12.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil markets ease after three days of gains
Oil&Gas 11:48
Trump thanks Kim as North Korea transfers remains of missing U.S. soldiers
US 11:46
USA feels jealous of relations between Turkey and Russia - Erdogan
Turkey 10:42
Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Turkey up
Economy news 09:14
Macron says 'not in favor' of vast trade deal between EU, US
Europe 08:40
Turkish pilgrims injured in bus accident in Saudi Arabia
Turkey 26 July 19:18
Latest
Oil markets ease after three days of gains
Oil&Gas 11:48
Trump thanks Kim as North Korea transfers remains of missing U.S. soldiers
US 11:46
Russian e-hailing service plans to expand its activities in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:44
China's June industrial profit growth eases as trade risks rise
China 11:42
U.S. Embassy in Uzbekistan announces tender for supply of computers
Tenders 11:29
"MAN Uzbekistan" announces tender for development of web portal
Tenders 11:28
Gold continues to rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:09
USA feels jealous of relations between Turkey and Russia - Erdogan
Turkey 10:42
Uzbek, Russian banks to co-op in external loan markets
Economy news 10:36