Fethullah Gulen dead - Turkish media reports

27 July 2018 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish media has reported the death of the leader of the terrorist organization "FETO" Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen died of oncological disease about a month ago, and was buried in an unmarked grave, the media reported.

Fethullah Gulen and his supporters are accused of a military coup attempt in Turkey.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup on the night of July 16, 2016 in Turkey. The main fighting took place in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured, the rebellion was suppressed.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US to achieve nothing by threatening Turkey - presidential administration
Turkey 10:40
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 21 June 10:10
New life insurance product presented in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11 June 12:42
State of emergency in Turkey can be cancelled after election on 24 June
Turkey 8 June 09:14
Turkish Foreign Ministry talks disagreements between Ankara, Washington
Turkey 10 January 11:42
Turkey reveals number of people arrested as part of fight against Gulen movement
Turkey 3 January 12:57
Latest
Zakharova: Russia welcomes any positive agreement between parties of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Solemn commissioning of Rabat-Kashan-Kalay-Nau transmission line held in Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 12:57
Consultations between MFAs of Azerbaijan and Russia held in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 12:44
Turkmenistan, Hungary discuss prospects of investment co-op
Turkmenistan 12:43
Pipe plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment
Tenders 12:25
Trend deputy director general awarded medal of Azerbaijan Veterans Organization (PHOTO)
Politics 12:25
Uzbeks to decrease orders of physical goods via Amazon, AliExpress
Economy news 12:23
Number of entry visas to Uzbekistan up
Tourism 12:13
Import of timber will be exempt from VAT in Georgia
Georgia 12:13