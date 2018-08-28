Erdogan talks to German counterpart over phone

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed bilateral relations and regional issues over the phone, Turkish media reported.

Erdogan and Steinmeier also exchanged views on economy, trade and investment, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

They also discussed latest developments in Syria, particularly in Idlib, the source said.

They agreed to arrange a meeting between Turkish and German foreign, finance and treasury ministers.

The two leaders also exchanged views on Erdogan’s visit to Germany in September.

