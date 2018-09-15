Turkey celebrates centenary of Baku’s liberation

15 September 2018 07:31 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey on Saturday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, local media reports Sep. 15.

“We celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of Baku and commemorate with respect, gratitude and mercy our 1,132 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause together with our Azerbaijani brothers who fell martyrs for the sake of their motherland,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Islamic Army of the Caucasus and this meaningful anniversary are among the milestones of the common fate of Turkey and Azerbaijan, which finds its meaning through the maxim ‘Two States, One Nation’,” the statement added.

According to the statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on Saturday, will participate in a celebration ceremony along with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

“Some troops of the Turkish Armed Forces and Azerbaijani Armed Forces will together join the celebrations,” the statement added.

This Saturday marks “the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku under the leadership of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus led by Nuri Pasha (Killigil), which was founded right after Azerbaijan’s plea from the Ottoman Empire, following brotherly Azerbaijan’s first declaration of independence in 1918,” the statement said.

“The liberation of Baku at that time paved the way for the transfer of the capital from Ganja to Baku and to ensure the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and set the basis for its contemporary boundaries,” the statement added.

“The anniversary of this great victory, won by the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which was composed of elite soldiers and sent to Azerbaijan in the final months of the First World War, has a privileged place as a symbol of fraternity and solidarity between Turkey and Azerbaijan,” it added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pakistan's PM vows to strengthen ties with Turkey
Other News 06:58
Azerbaijan marks centenary of Baku’s liberation from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation
Politics 00:19
Mexico intends to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan in 2018
Economy news 14 September 20:56
Azerbaijan plans to expand export of pomegranate in 2018
Economy news 14 September 19:45
Azerbaijan expects record pomegranate harvest in 2018
Economy news 14 September 17:42
Azerbaijan private sector's share in exports
Economy news 14 September 17:27
Latest
Pakistan's PM vows to strengthen ties with Turkey
Other News 06:58
U.S. governor of Texas issues disaster declaration as storm approaching
US 05:29
5.6-magnitude quake hits 167km E of Nago
Other News 04:58
OAS Chief not ruling out military invasion of Venezuela
Other News 03:44
Slow-moving Florence kills 5 while flooding Carolinas (PHOTO)
US 02:23
Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro keeps lead, leftist gains: poll
Other News 01:26
Azerbaijan marks centenary of Baku’s liberation from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation
Politics 00:19
German spy scandal exposes deep divisions in Merkel government
Europe 14 September 22:53
Venezuela hands China more oil presence, but no mention of new funds
Other News 14 September 21:58