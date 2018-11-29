Media: Turkish parliament speaker preparing to resign

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim is preparing to resign, Turkish media reported Nov. 29.

The reason for this is the expected nomination of his candidacy for the post of head of Istanbul municipality.

However, his nomination hasn’t yet been officially announced.

The official nomination of Yildirim’s candidacy for the post of head of Istanbul municipality will be announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his return from Argentina and Paraguay. Erdogan’s visit to these countries began Nov. 28 and will last until Dec. 4.

Earlier, Erdogan nominated the candidacy of Turkey’s former economy minister Nihat Zeybekci for the post of head of Izmir municipality.

The candidacy of former minister of the environment and urban planning of Turkey Mehmet Ozhaseki was nominated for the post of head of Ankara municipality.

The municipal election in Turkey will be held on March 31, 2019.

The persons who intend to nominate their candidacy for municipal election must be registered in the Supreme Election Council of Turkey (YSK) before December 1, 2018.

The municipal election in Turkey is held every five years.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news