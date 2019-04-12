Illegal immigrants from Palestine detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Twenty-nine illegal immigrants from Palestine were detained in Turkey’s western Aydin province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on April 12.

Among the detainees are nine children. Illegal immigrants from Palestine intended to penetrate Greece. All detainees will be deported from Turkey.

Earlier, 700 illegal immigrants were detained in Turkey’s northwestern Tekirdag province during a day.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard of Aydin province detained 118 illegal immigrants in the Turkish sector of the Aegean Sea. Some 223 illegal migrants were detained in Edirne province on the border with Greece.

---

