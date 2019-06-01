Two dead, 5 injured after shootout at Turkish-Iranian border

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

According to preliminary data, an exchange of fire at the Turkish-Iranian border between the Turkish military and PKK terrorists left 2 soldiers killed and 5 injured, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

It is reported that the incident occurred in Igdir Province. After the incident, the Turkish Armed Forces launched a large-scale special operation against the PKK in the province.

Other details of the incident are not reported.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

