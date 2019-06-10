Minister: 50,000 illegal migrants to be deported from Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Over the next six months, 50,000 illegal immigrants will be deported from Istanbul, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The minister noted that earlier 13,000 illegal migrants from various countries were deported from Istanbul.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey spread information on the detention of 79,000 illegal migrants from various countries in January-April 2019.

According to the information, 32,900 of them were citizens of Afghanistan.

"Also, during this period, 11,600 Pakistani citizens and 6,400 Syrian citizens were detained," the ministry said.

---

