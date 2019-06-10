Minister: 50,000 illegal migrants to be deported from Istanbul

10 June 2019 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Over the next six months, 50,000 illegal immigrants will be deported from Istanbul, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The minister noted that earlier 13,000 illegal migrants from various countries were deported from Istanbul.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey spread information on the detention of 79,000 illegal migrants from various countries in January-April 2019.

According to the information, 32,900 of them were citizens of Afghanistan.

"Also, during this period, 11,600 Pakistani citizens and 6,400 Syrian citizens were detained," the ministry said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, Turkey to launch joint cluster for production of shoes, leather
Economy 9 June 09:12
Candidates for post of head of Istanbul’s municipality to hold TV debates
Turkey 7 June 10:10
Kazakh Ministry: Kazakh, Azerbaijani companies are key participants in Trans-Caspian corridor (Exclusive)
Economy 22 May 23:10
Uzbekistan, Turkey to launch joint cluster for production of shoes, leather
Economy 20 May 11:24
Turkish Interior Minister on IS terrorists in Turkey
Turkey 17 May 18:08
Kazakh Ministry: Kazakh, Azerbaijani companies are key participants in Trans-Caspian corridor (Exclusive)
Economy 13 May 13:21
Latest
China May crude oil imports drop from record in April
Other News 11:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of International Union of Architects (PHOTO)
Politics 11:21
Iran’s OPEX: sanctions cannot cripple petrochemical sector
Politics 11:20
Iran exports products worth $8.4B in 2 months
Business 11:04
Japan's military says pilot vertigo likely cause of F-35 crash
Other News 11:03
Shipwreck in Turkey leaves two dead
Turkey 10:57
Turkmenistan expands production of laundry detergents
Economy 10:50
Investments in Kazakhstan's exploration work to exceed $26M
Economy 10:46
Container loading, unloading at Iran's Shahid Bahonar port up by nearly 70%
Business 10:36