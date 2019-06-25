Structural changes may occur in Turkey’s ruling party

25 June 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The structural changes may occur in the management of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, these structural changes are associated with candidate of the ruling party Binali Yildirim’s defeat in the repeated municipal elections in Istanbul.

The structural changes may be made in early July 2019.

On June 23, repeated municipal elections were held in Istanbul, at which the candidate of the main opposition party Ekrem Imamoglu won, receiving 54.03 percent of the vote.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Imamoglu on his victory in the repeated municipal elections in Istanbul.

“I wish the results of the elections to the Istanbul municipality benefit our people,” Erdogan tweeted. “The will of the people was again shown today. Congratulations to Ekrem Imamoglu, who won the elections according to unofficial results.”

---

