Turkish Armed Forces conduct operations against PKK

25 June 2019 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces of Turkey are carrying out operations against PKK terrorists in the country's east, namely in the provinces of Diyarbakir, Hakkari and Tunceli, Trend reports via Turkish media.

According media reports, as part of the operation as a whole, seven PKK terrorists were eliminated.

Two of them were eliminated in Diyarbakır province, four in Hakkari and one in Tunjeli province.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

