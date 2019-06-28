Turkish armored vehicle successfully passes testing (PHOTO)

28 June 2019 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish armored vehicle “Derman” has been successfully tested, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media June 28.

The armored vehicle was tested by NATO experts.

All wheel drive (8x8) truck with a 517 horsepower engine has the ability to carry a load of 40 tons.

The armored truck was developed in the Mersin province, and the development of its prototype began in 2016.

About 40 Turkish engineers took part in the process of developing the armored truck “Derman”.

With the start of mass production, the armored truck will be handed over to the Turkish Armed Forces, and subsequently be actively used in the country.

As stated earlier by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will strengthen its defense industry and become a global leader in the manufacture of defense products.

In recent years, Turkey has invested about $35 billion in its defense industry.

