Ali Babacan’s name excluded from list of founders of Turkey’s ruling party

23 July 2019 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Name of former Minister for Economic Affairs and former Foreign Minister of Turkey Ali Babacan has been excluded from the list of the founders of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

In total, the names of 12 people, six of whom previously resigned, have been excluded from the list of the founders of the party.

Ali Babacan left AKP on July 8, 2019. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his exit from AKP.

The Turkish media reported that a new party headed by Ali Babacan is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul and Bulent Arinc will join this political movement.

