No delays in supply of components for S-400 systems - Turkish Defense Ministry

There are no delays in the supply of components for the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Turkey continues to receive components for the S-400 systems, according to the report.

On July 12, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar announced that sending S-400 anti-aircraft missile system components to Turkey has commenced. NATO expressed concern over reports of the delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems.

