Ukraine’s Zelensky hopes for compromise with Turkey on issue of free trade zone

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that Ukraine and Turkey will reach a compromise on the issue of a free trade zone as soon as possible, Trend reports referring to RIA Novosti.

“I hope that our parties will be able to reach a compromise on this issue [i.e. free trade zone] and prepare all the necessary documents,” Zelensky said during a joint briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In January, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman set the task of completing negotiations with Turkey on concluding an agreement on a free trade zone in 2019.

Previously, the parties agreed to complete negotiations on the creation of a free trade zone by the end of 2016 or in 2017. However, the deadlines were postponed due to inconsistency in tariff issues. It was stated by the Ukrainian side that signing an agreement on a free trade zone with Turkey without canceling duties on agricultural products is not sensible.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news