Ukraine’s Zelensky hopes for compromise with Turkey on issue of free trade zone

8 August 2019 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that Ukraine and Turkey will reach a compromise on the issue of a free trade zone as soon as possible, Trend reports referring to RIA Novosti.

“I hope that our parties will be able to reach a compromise on this issue [i.e. free trade zone] and prepare all the necessary documents,” Zelensky said during a joint briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In January, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman set the task of completing negotiations with Turkey on concluding an agreement on a free trade zone in 2019.

Previously, the parties agreed to complete negotiations on the creation of a free trade zone by the end of 2016 or in 2017. However, the deadlines were postponed due to inconsistency in tariff issues. It was stated by the Ukrainian side that signing an agreement on a free trade zone with Turkey without canceling duties on agricultural products is not sensible.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tehran-Ankara train launched
Iran 09:11
Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkey
Oil&Gas 07:00
Turkey, US agree to create security zone in northern Syria
Turkey 7 August 18:26
Turkey won't stop exploration at oil&gas fields off coast of northern Cyprus
Oil&Gas 7 August 15:47
Share of natural gas in electricity production slightly down in Turkey
Turkey 7 August 13:44
Length of Istanbul’s railways to be extended
Turkey 7 August 12:54
Latest
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes
Finance 10:58
Kyrgyz Health Ministry: Full assistance provided to victims of special operation
Kyrgyzstan 10:55
Kyrgyz special services warn citizens against provocative actions
Kyrgyzstan 10:46
Samsung's new Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant
Other News 10:45
Atambayev promises to release special forces soldiers taken hostage
Kyrgyzstan 10:43
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to buy medicine via tender
Tenders 10:35
Kyrgyz president says Atambayev grossly violated constitution
Kyrgyzstan 10:31
Malaysia's Petronas Сharigali extends tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:18
Oil jumps on expectations producers may cut supply after 4% slump
Other News 10:15