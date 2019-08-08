Earthquake causes panic among population in Turkey’s Izmir

8 August 2019 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Seferihisar city in Turkey’s western Izmir province, Trend reports referring to Turkish media on Aug. 8.

Reportedly, the epicenter was located at a depth of 18 kilometers. Tremors were felt in neighboring provinces.

The earthquake occurred at 11:39 (GMT+3).

No one was injured, but the earthquake caused panic among the local population.

Earlier, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute under Bogazici University predicted the 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Istanbul city.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and earthquakes occur quite often, leading to casualties.

The most powerful fluctuations of the earth's crust in the country were noted in 1999 in the Marmara Sea region. The magnitude of aftershocks then was 7.4. The earthquake caused the deaths of about 18,000 people.

