Turkey says ready for closer ties with Iran in all areas

12 August 2019 05:01 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is prepared to further enhance its relations with Iran in all fields, Trend reports citing Press TV.

He made the remarks in a Sunday phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

The Iranian president, in turn, said the Islamic Republic of Iran is totally prepared for development of relations with Turkey as a friendly and brotherly country.

He also described as necessary the accelerated implementation of earlier agreements between the two neighboring states.

Iran and Turkey, as major trade partners, plan to increase their annual trade to 30 billion dollar in defiance of the US pressure aimed at isolating Iran’s economy.

In the three-month period beginning in late March 2019, Turkey imported around $2.2 billion worth of goods and services from Iran, a five-fold jump compared to the similar quarterly period in 2018, according to data released by Tehran chamber of commerce on Monday.

During the Sunday phone call, the Turkish president also congratulated Rouhani, the Iranian government and nation on the Eid al-Adha, and expressed hope that the day would awaken and unify the Muslim world and reinforce unity and brotherhood among Islamic states.

Rouhani, for his part, offered congratulations on the Eid al-Adha to the Turkish nation and government and all Muslim people around the world.

