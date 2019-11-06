Erdogan says spouse of former IS leader detained

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces have detained the wife of the killed leader of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that Turkey continues to actively fight against the IS.

The Turkish president added that the Islamic State terrorist group is a real threat to Islam.

On Nov. 1, during a special operation in Turkey’s Cankiri province, 12 IS members were detained, including the personal chef of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Nov. 5, 2018, a major operation was carried out against IS members in 11 Turkish provinces. Some 24 people, who were engaged in raising funds for terrorists in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Libya, were arrested. Also, cash money of more than $500,000 were confiscated during the operation.

