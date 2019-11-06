Erdogan says spouse of former IS leader detained

6 November 2019 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces have detained the wife of the killed leader of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that Turkey continues to actively fight against the IS.

The Turkish president added that the Islamic State terrorist group is a real threat to Islam.

On Nov. 1, during a special operation in Turkey’s Cankiri province, 12 IS members were detained, including the personal chef of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Nov. 5, 2018, a major operation was carried out against IS members in 11 Turkish provinces. Some 24 people, who were engaged in raising funds for terrorists in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Libya, were arrested. Also, cash money of more than $500,000 were confiscated during the operation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran-Turkey Commercial Council: Trade between countries is normal
Business 17:58
Azerbaijani, Turkish lawyers sign petition against resolution of US House of Representatives on so-called “Armenian genocide”
Politics 17:35
Turkish-Georgian trade turnover up by over $16M in September
Turkey 17:33
Turkish airports introduce new passenger service system
Turkey 16:20
Ministry: Turkey, Kazakhstan to discuss strengthening of trade relations
Turkey 15:25
Construction of road bridge nearing completion in Turkey
Turkey 15:19
Latest
Iranian MP: Miracle must occur for oil revenues to be separated from budget
Oil&Gas 18:07
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues protest note to Russia
Politics 18:03
Iranian exports grown 17% this year
Business 18:00
Production of Iran's door and UPVC window profiles decrease
Business 18:00
Iran-Turkey Commercial Council: Trade between countries is normal
Business 17:58
Foreign contractor might invest in Iran's Chabahar airport
Business 17:46
SOCAR discloses cost of oil production
Oil&Gas 17:46
Criminal punishment for violation of rules of stay abolished in Uzbekistan
Tourism 17:41
IMF cuts euro zone growth forecasts, as Germany slows and Italy stalls
Europe 17:39